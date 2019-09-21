Boston Globe Obituaries
|
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
8:30 AM - 11:00 AM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Name Church,
West Roxbury, MA
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN CHRISTENSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN M. (WALL) CHRISTENSEN

KATHLEEN M. (WALL) CHRISTENSEN Obituary
CHRISTENSEN, Kathleen M. (Wall) Of Roslindale, September 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harry E. Christensen. Devoted mother of Paul J. Christensen of Hingham, Kathleen A. McCall and her husband Robert of Natick, Donna M. Lyons and her husband Joseph of West Roxbury, and Bob Christensen and his girlfriend Jean Foley of Dedham. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by 8 brothers and sisters. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 8:30-11:00am followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church, West Roxbury at 11:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathleen's memory to Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, 1 Edgewater Dr., Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062. Online guestbook and directions at pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617-325-2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019
