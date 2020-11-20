CLARKE, Kathleen M. "Marie" (Hegarty) Longtime resident of West Roxbury, more recently of Dedham, passed away on November 18, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Cornelius and Catherine (McGonagle) Hegarty formerly of Inishowen, County Donegal, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Robert B. Clarke. Loving mother of Robert M. Clarke and his wife Deborah Millar of Gloucester, Anne Baldyga of West Roxbury, and Victoria Clarke of West Roxbury. Loving grandmother of Aidan and Elizabeth Baldyga. Dear sister of Dr. James C. Hegarty of Chelmsford and the late Jack Hegarty. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Marie was a graduate of Carney School of Nursing. She was a Boston Public School Nurse for many years as well as past president of the Boston Home and School Association and the School Nurses Faculty Senate. Funeral from the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Monday, November 30th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Theresa Church, West Roxbury at 10am. The maximum church capacity due to covid regulations is 80 people. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's memory C/O Mass General Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com
P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000