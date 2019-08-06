|
COLLINS, Kathleen M. One year ago, on August 7, 2018, Kathleen M. Collins passed from this world after a valiant and courageous battle with cancer. Kathleen, "Kay" was born in Dorchester and lived most recently in Quincy and prior to that for many years in Plymouth. She was the daughter of the late Daniel J. and Mary T. Collins. She was the younger sister of the late Cecelia and is survived by her devoted brother Daniel J. and his wife Gail, of New York City and her cherished brother Stephen P. of South Boston. She leaves her nieces, Dorothy and Emily from Arizona. She is also survived by her closest friend, Ann L. Reardon and many, many friends who have missed her dearly.
Kathleen attended Cardinal Cushing High School and was a graduate of Boston State College. She received her Master's Degree from Fitchburg State College. Kathleen was a language arts teacher for the City of Boston Schools and lovingly passed along her passion for literature to her students. She taught the elementary, middle and high school level over the course of her career and loved each class of her students from the very young to the oldest. She was an avid reader and she was that person one would go to for a recommendation for a good book . Kay's sense of humor was legendary. For any get-together, there would always be many, many laughs and lots of stories to bring joy and happiness to all who were involved.
Kay loved to travel and had many adventures and journeys to remember and relate to all of her friends and family. Her love of life and the joy she brought to others will not be forgotten. Burial was private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019