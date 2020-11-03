FABIANO, Kathleen M. (Sheehan) Age 79, a lifelong resident of Medford, passed away on November 1, 2020. Wife of Giovanni "John" Fabiano. Beloved mother of Nancy Dindinger and her husband Paul of Peabody, AnnMarie LaCroix and her husband Dennis of Hampton, NH. Loving sister of Patricia Eutsler of Oklahoma, Philip Sheehan of Arlington, and the late Elaine LaCarubba. Dear grandmother of Rachel and Amanda Dindinger, niece of the late Sr. Stephen Marie Driscoll, SSJ. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), Friday morning 9:30 -10:30 am followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Raphael Church, Medford at 11:00 am. Facial masks and social distancing protocols must be followed. Interment, Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Kathleen retired in 2005 from Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Medford after a long career of over 25 years as an administrative assistant. She was also a member of the Hospital Ladies Auxiliary and a member of St. Raphael Ladies Sodality. She loved baking and making treats for family and friends who affectionately called her the "Brownie Lady." Our family would like to express our sincerest appreciation to Pilgrim Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center of Peabody for the care, support, and compassion their nurses, aides, doctors, and staff provided to our mother. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com