FERRANTE, Kathleen M. (Aprile) Of Stoneham, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her home. She was 63 years of age. Born on September 24, 1956 in Cambridge, Kathleen is the loving daughter of the late Gaetano "Gus" Aprile and Louise (Trotto) Aprile. Kathleen is a warm and caring daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed. Kathleen is the beloved and devoted mother of Mark C. Ferrante, Jr. and his wife Leigh. The cherished Nonni of Bruno, Vince and Daniella, she is the dear sister of Jeanne Harrington and her husband David, Edward Aprile and his fianc?e Stephanie, twin sister Karen Riordan and her husband Kenny and Susan Butts. Kathleen is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews and close friends. A Graveside Service Celebrating Kathleen's Eternal Life will be held on Friday, September 25th at 12pm at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford, where Kathleen will be reunited with her loving parents and family. Covid regulations will be in place and guests must wear face coverings and practice safe social distancing guidelines. Please honor Kathleen by making donations in her memory to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, parentprojectmd.org
