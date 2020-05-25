Home

FINLAY, Kathleen M. Of Brighton, formerly of Braintree and Everett, on May 23, 2020. Beloved wife of David C. Finlay, Sr. for 58 years. Devoted mother of Maureen Lamb (Bob), of Holderness, NH; the late David C. Finlay, Jr. (Nancy) of Marlborough, MA; Mary Christine Finlay (Bob Luttman) of York, Maine; James M. Finlay (Marcie) of Ithaca, NY; Ted Finlay (Heather) of Maineville, OH. Also loving Nana to Christine, Annette, Conner, Megan, Kirkley, Brendan, Michaela, Marissa, Brenna, PJ, and Devon. Great-grandmother of Madelyn, David, Brianna, and Elizabeth. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers and to acknowledge the incredible care she received, the family has asked that contributions be made in her memory to Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Avenue, Newton, MA 02459 or https://gscommunitycare.org/Donate.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2020
