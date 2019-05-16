FRYATT, Kathleen M. Age 62, of Port Saint Lucie, FL passed away on May 14, 2019 in Fort Pierce, FL. Kathleen was born November 17, 1956 in Arlington, MA. and moved to Port St. Lucie in 2015 coming from Chelsea, MA. Kathleen was a loving and generous person and a loving sister and will be truly missed by her family. Survivors include her loving husband: Richard Fryatt of Port St. Lucie, FL; brothers, Richard (Debra) Crowley of Arlington, MA, Paul Crowley of Reading, MA and Robert (Julie) Crowley of Winchester, MA; nieces and nephews, Brian, Jeff, Kristina, Matthew, Melissa and William, along with several loving grandnieces and nephews. She was preceded by her father and mother, Paul and Alice Crowley and sister-in-law, Kathryn Crowley. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 PM with a Service at 1:00 PM at Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida 34984. A burial will follow at Rolling Oaks Cemetery in Port St. Lucie, Florida. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com Haisley Funeral Home Tribute 772-879-1000



View the online memorial for Kathleen M. FRYATT Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019