|
|
GALLAGHER, Kathleen M. "Kay" (Murphy) In Norwood, formerly of Westwood, died Wednesday, April 1 from complications of Covid-19 at age 98. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Gallagher. Loving mother of Mark and his wife Paula of Winchester, Mary Schock and her husband Peter of Chatham and Norwood, Kathleen Burns of Stafford, VA, Robert of Jamestown, RI and Joseph, Jr. and his wife Mimi of Sherborn. Devoted grandmother of J.J., Matthew, Kevin, Katherine, Peter, Dennis, Timothy, Nicholas, Paige, Caroline, Ana, Greta and Ava. Cherished great-grandmother of Jack and Will. Sister of the late John "Bud" Murphy, Robert Murphy and his wife Rosemary. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, her sister-in-law Muriel Murphy of Westwood and her dearest cousins, Betty Cronin of Westwood and Marilyn Stevens of Medfield.
Without a doubt, her greatest joy in life was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was fiercely proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Up until her death, she had an amazing grasp of the activities of all her children and grandchildren. She was a true matriarch of the family and served as a "Clearinghouse of Family News." She was also a devout Catholic who, for many years, was a daily Communicant at St. Margaret Mary's Parish in Westwood. Kay was also quite active as a volunteer at Glad Rags in Westwood, as well as FISH, a meal delivery program serving the elderly and infirmed. In addition, she was an active participant in the Westwood Garden Club and Westwood Council on Aging.
Services are private, due to the coronavirus outbreak. A Memorial Service Celebrating Kay's Life will be held at a future date. Donations may be made to a coronavirus . Holden-Dunn-Lawler
www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020