Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
(617) 846-0909
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN GARTEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN M. "KATHY" GARTEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHLEEN M. "KATHY" GARTEN Obituary
GARTEN, Kathleen M. "Kathy" Of Ft. Myers, FL, formerly of Winthrop, April 20, 2020. Beloved wife of David F. Garten. Cherished daughter of the late Bernard J. "Bernie," and Marilyn L. (Doherty) Costigan. Dear sister of Bernard J. Costigan, Jr. and his wife Mary of Winthrop, John F. Costigan and his wife Judy of Peabody, Thomas C. Costigan and his wife Eileen of Allston, James R. Costigan and his wife Maura of Tewksbury and the late Rosemary Costigan. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to the present CDC and Massachusetts guidelines, Funeral Service and Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP. To sign Kathy's guestbook, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHLEEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -