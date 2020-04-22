|
GARTEN, Kathleen M. "Kathy" Of Ft. Myers, FL, formerly of Winthrop, April 20, 2020. Beloved wife of David F. Garten. Cherished daughter of the late Bernard J. "Bernie," and Marilyn L. (Doherty) Costigan. Dear sister of Bernard J. Costigan, Jr. and his wife Mary of Winthrop, John F. Costigan and his wife Judy of Peabody, Thomas C. Costigan and his wife Eileen of Allston, James R. Costigan and his wife Maura of Tewksbury and the late Rosemary Costigan. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to the present CDC and Massachusetts guidelines, Funeral Service and Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP. To sign Kathy's guestbook, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020