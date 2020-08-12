|
GILLESPIE, Kathleen M. "Kitty" (McGonigle) Of Cambridge, passed away peacefully at her home on August 10, 2020, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late William Francis Gillespie. Loving mother of Patricia Rohan & her husband Jim of Wakefield, Maureen Hallett & her husband Eddie of Cambridge, Kathleen Gillespie of Cambridge, and the late William Gillespie, Jr. Devoted "Grammie" of Kaitlin, and Annie Rose Hallett, both of Cambridge. Proud "Mamma" of Ella Joujoute. Dear sister of Hugh McGonigle of CA, Rosemarie Wetterhahn and her husband David of West Roxbury, John McGonagle and his wife Mary of FL, and the late Anna Bryant, James, Edward, Thomas, and Richard McGonagle. She is also survived by her brother-in-law George Bryant of Norwood, cousin Winifred Aube of Hyde Park, and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Retired Traffic Supervisor for the City of Cambridge. Visiting Hours from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE, on Friday from 4-7PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing when greeting the family, pay their respects and exit the Funeral Home to allow other guests to enter. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John's Church in North Cambridge, where Kitty was a Eucharistic Minister for many years. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kitty's memory may be made to: MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130, or St. John's Church, 2254 Mass Ave., Cambridge, MA 02140. We encourage family and friends to visit www.keefefuneralhome.com to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook or to send a personalized sympathy card.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2020