Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church of Holliston
Holliston, MA
KATHLEEN M. HANNON


1950 - 2019
KATHLEEN M. HANNON Obituary
HANNON, Kathleen M. Age 69, of Franklin, Massachusetts, passed away peacfully at Medway Country Manor with her husband by her side, on October 4, 2019, after a long illness. She was born on January 7, 1950 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Kathleen was the daughter of the late Gerard D. and Margaret M. (Fraenza) McIndoe. She was a graduate of Lincoln Sudbury High School and attended Deane College. She was the beloved wife of Robert F. Hannon for 48 years. She leaves one brother, Bradford G. McIndoe of Rumney, New Hampshire. Kathleen was employed by Raytheon Company for 35 years as a Senior Subcontract Administrator, and worked at various locations including Marlboro, Sudbury, Andover, Bedford, Wayland, and Waltham. She retired in 2005. Kathleen loved to vacation, especially to Paris, Newport, Rhode Island, and York Harbour, Maine.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8th, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of HOLLISTON, 854 Washington St., www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 9th, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary's Church of Holliston. Burial will be held at Lake Grove Cemetery to follow.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019
