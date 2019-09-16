Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Murphy Funeral Home
85 Federal Street
Salem, MA 01970
978 744 0497
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
15 Hawthorne Boulevard
Salem, MA
KATHLEEN M. HARRINGTON

KATHLEEN M. HARRINGTON Obituary
HARRINGTON, Kathleen M. Age 87, September 12. Beloved and devoted wife of the late Kevin B. Harrington, with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. Mother of Neil J. and his wife, Sarah, of Salem; Kevin B., Jr. of Falmouth; Ann M. and her husband, Eric Hundahl, of Salem; Maureen F. of Kittery Point, Maine; and Joan M. and her husband, Thomas O'Hare, of Salem. Sister of Maureen Carney of Centerville, Ohio. Sister-in-law of Joseph Connolly, of St. Louis and Barbara Carney of Las Vegas, Nevada. Grandmother of 12 grandchildren, great-grandmother of 2, and aunt of 34 nieces and nephews. The Harrington family asks their relatives and friends to pray for the repose of Kathy's soul, particularly by attendance at Mass and the recitation of the rosary. In keeping with the wishes of the deceased, there will be no Visiting Hours. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 15 Hawthorne Boulevard, Salem, at 10:00 AM, on Friday, September 20. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bishop Fenwick High School, c/o Development Office, 99 Margin Street, Peabody, MA 01960. For additional information or online guestbook please call Murphy Funeral Home, 85 Federal St., SALEM, at 978-744-0497 or visit www.MurphyFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 17, 2019
