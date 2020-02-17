Boston Globe Obituaries
|
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Eulalia Church
50 Ridge St.
Winchester, MA
KATHLEEN M. "KATHY" (WHITNEY) HOGAN

KATHLEEN M. "KATHY" (WHITNEY) HOGAN Obituary
HOGAN, Kathleen M. "Kathy" (Whitney) Of Arlington, passed away peacefully on February 14th. Kathy is survived by her loving husband John and was the devoted mother of Jay Hogan and his wife Andrea of Reading and Michael Hogan and his wife Taryn of Arlington. Devoted Nanny to her cherished grandchildren; Reese, Lane, Cole, Eve, Brooke and Adam. Dear sister of John and Anne Whitney, Susan and Donald Doherty, Phil Whitney, Melissa and Charlie Goddard, Jeanie Hackley and her late husband Rick and the late Peter Whitney and his surviving wife Anne. Also survived by her in-laws Richard and Barbara Hogan. Kathy will be lovingly remembered by her adored nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Sunday, Feb. 23rd, at the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON, from 2-6 pm, and to her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, Feb. 24th, 11am, at St. Eulalia Church, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, it would make Kathy smile to have memorial donations directed to FRAXA, 10 Prince Place #203, Newburyport, MA 01950.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020
