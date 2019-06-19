HUGHES, Kathleen M. (Brown) Of Westford, formerly of Burlington, June 17. Beloved wife of Mark D. Loving and proud mother of Kyle of NY, NY and Jason of Westford. Loving daughter of Clare Grace (Doherty) Brown & her late husband C. Joseph of Port St. Lucie, FL formerly of Burlington. Sister of Cynthia LoPreste of Billerica, Karen Desmond of Eagan, MN, Andrea Lauzon of Westford, Theresa LaMarca of Billerica, Charlene Stankiewicz of Brunswick, OH, Kevin Brown of Chelmsford, Christine Brooks of Groton and the late Denise Brown. Kathy is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Sunday, June 23 from 3-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, 107 North Main St., Westford on Monday, June 24 at Noon. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kathy's name may be made MGH Cancer Center at Emerson Hospital www.emersonhospital.org/support-emerson/donate-now For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net and www.stcatherineparish.org Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary