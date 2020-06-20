Home

Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
11:30 AM
Calvary Cemetery
686 Washington St
Winchester, MA
KATHLEEN M. HURLEY Obituary
HURLEY, Kathleen M. "Kathy" Age 71, of Saugus, formerly of Malden and Everett, June 18, 2020. Daughter of the late Joseph P. and Helen (Connors) Hurley. Beloved sister of Carol Burgess and her husband George of Malden, Joseph P. Hurley, Jr. and his wife Doreen of NH and Maureen Vona of Saugus. Also survived by 7 nieces and nephews and 6 great-nieces and great-nephews. Graveside Service, with COVID-19 restrictions, will be Tuesday 11:30am at Calvary Cemetery, 686 Washington St., Winchester. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, Kathy's family is requesting donations in her name to Bridgewell, 10 Dearborn Rd., Peabody, MA 01960, Attn: Development & Marketing, or online: Bridgewell.org/donate or to Project Triangle, Inc., 420 Pearl St., Malden, MA 02148. Arrangements, E.E.Burns & Son Funeral Home. For guestbook go to: Burnsfuneralhomemalden.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
