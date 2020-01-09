|
INNES, Kathleen M. (Thomas) Of Saugus, January 8. Wife of the late William F. Innes. Loving mother of Kathleen Citro of Saugus, Kevin Innes of FL, William Innes of Lynn & the late Michael Innes. Sister of the late Barbara Daley & Arthur Thomas. Cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Sunday, 4-8 p.m. Relatives & friends invited. Funeral from the funeral home on Monday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Margaret's Church, 431 Lincoln Ave., Saugus at 10 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Donations in her memory may be made to , For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 10, 2020