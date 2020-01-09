Boston Globe Obituaries
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church
431 Lincoln Ave.
Saugus, MA
KATHLEEN M. (THOMAS) INNES

KATHLEEN M. (THOMAS) INNES Obituary
INNES, Kathleen M. (Thomas) Of Saugus, January 8. Wife of the late William F. Innes. Loving mother of Kathleen Citro of Saugus, Kevin Innes of FL, William Innes of Lynn & the late Michael Innes. Sister of the late Barbara Daley & Arthur Thomas. Cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Sunday, 4-8 p.m. Relatives & friends invited. Funeral from the funeral home on Monday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Margaret's Church, 431 Lincoln Ave., Saugus at 10 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Donations in her memory may be made to , For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 10, 2020
