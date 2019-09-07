Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:45 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN MCHUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN M. MCHUGH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHLEEN M. MCHUGH Obituary
McHUGH, Kathleen M. 51 years of age, of Revere, passed away suddenly on September 3, 2019. Cherished daughter of the late Thomas and Ann McHugh. Loving wife of Jay Scott Freedman. Dear sister of Maureen Weschrek and her husband Joseph of Florida, and Thomas McHugh of Maine. Family and friends will honor Kathleen's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE, on Wednesday, September 11, from 3:00PM to 7:00PM, with a Funeral Service beginning at 6:45PM in our Chapel of the Resurrection. Kathleen worked as a waitress for many years at Floramo's in Chelsea. Committal will be private. For guestbook and directions www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home

(781) 284 -1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHLEEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
Download Now