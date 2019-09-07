|
|
McHUGH, Kathleen M. 51 years of age, of Revere, passed away suddenly on September 3, 2019. Cherished daughter of the late Thomas and Ann McHugh. Loving wife of Jay Scott Freedman. Dear sister of Maureen Weschrek and her husband Joseph of Florida, and Thomas McHugh of Maine. Family and friends will honor Kathleen's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE, on Wednesday, September 11, from 3:00PM to 7:00PM, with a Funeral Service beginning at 6:45PM in our Chapel of the Resurrection. Kathleen worked as a waitress for many years at Floramo's in Chelsea. Committal will be private. For guestbook and directions www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home
(781) 284 -1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019