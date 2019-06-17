Boston Globe Obituaries
KATHLEEN M. (LAWSON) MCLAUGHLIN

KATHLEEN M. (LAWSON) MCLAUGHLIN Obituary
McLAUGHLIN, Kathleen M. (Lawson) In Quincy, formerly of South Boston, June 9, 2019. Devoted mother of Kathleen "Kassie" McLaughlin of Marlboro, Robin McLaughlin of Boston, Danielle Lawson of Salem, Anthony Marotta of TN and Charles Barretto of Boston. Sister of Peggy Cosetta, Linda Bollinger and the late William Lawson, Carol Marchi, Marie Coveney, Eileen McDonough and Phyllis Warren. Daughter of the late William and Margaret (Richards) Lawson. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, Friday, June 21st from 4-7pm. Funeral Mass in St. John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy, on Saturday, June 22nd at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kathleen may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019
