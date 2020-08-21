|
MESKELL, Kathleen M. (Groden) Age 78, of Concord, formerly of Belmont, Massachusetts passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, with her husband and children by her side. She was the daughter of the late Dr. Henry E. and Ellen (Buckley) Groden of Belmont. Kathleen was one of four children; the late Mary J. Webb, the late Monsignor Michael F. Groden and survived by her twin sister Ellen Dalton of Hancock, NH. She was the beloved wife of John Francis Meskell and devoted mother of five children; Kathleen Easley of Wellfleet, John F. Meskell, III of Winthrop, Jeffrey E. Meskell of Winthrop, Rachel E. Stiglets of Winthrop and Ellen E. Meskell of Concord. She was also grandmother to her four granddaughters; Sydney J. Stiglets, Madison M. Stiglets, Sophia R. Easley and Emma G. Easley, and the adored Aunt Kate to many nieces and nephews. She loved summers in Scituate, gardening and dogs; most especially her black lab Oakley and bernese mountain dog Brady. Kathleen was a vibrant soul, one who literally lit up the room whenever she entered. She was a proud and dignified woman who had a passion for life, friends, family and loved to entertain. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Kathleen for a period visitation on Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Concord Funeral Home, 74 Belknap St., CONCORD (masks required). Due to the current restrictions in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, a private Funeral Mass for family only will be held at Holy Family Church on Thursday, August 27. Burial will follow at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118 www.pinestreetinn.org To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020