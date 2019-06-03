|
PORTER, Kathleen M. (Sullivan) 80 years of age. Of Charlestown June 3, 2019. Wife of the late Raymond Porter. Devoted mother of William Porter & wife Corey, Joseph Porter, Shawn Porter & the late Kathleen Porter. Beloved mother-in-law of Lynn Maticic. Beloved sister of Mary Pinkley & husband Bill & the late Daniel Sullivan. Dear friend of the late Bernadette Morrissey. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Kathleen's visiting hours on Thursday from 4 to 7 PM. with her Funeral Service at 6:30 PM. in The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Kathleen's name to The 260 Cochituate Rd. #200, Framingham, MA. 01701. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019