Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN PORTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN M. (SULLIVAN) PORTER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KATHLEEN M. (SULLIVAN) PORTER Obituary
PORTER, Kathleen M. (Sullivan) 80 years of age. Of Charlestown June 3, 2019. Wife of the late Raymond Porter. Devoted mother of William Porter & wife Corey, Joseph Porter, Shawn Porter & the late Kathleen Porter. Beloved mother-in-law of Lynn Maticic. Beloved sister of Mary Pinkley & husband Bill & the late Daniel Sullivan. Dear friend of the late Bernadette Morrissey. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Kathleen's visiting hours on Thursday from 4 to 7 PM. with her Funeral Service at 6:30 PM. in The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Kathleen's name to The 260 Cochituate Rd. #200, Framingham, MA. 01701. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carr Funeral Service
Download Now