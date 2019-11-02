|
|
RIZZO, Kathleen M. (King) Age 68, of Burlington and formerly of Lexington and Belmont, passed unexpectedly Thursday morning, Oct .31, 2019. Kathleen leaves behind her beloved husband of 46 years, Thomas H. Rizzo, and three daughters; Jennifer Mastrofillippo and her husband, Micheal of Billerica, Heather Farmer and her husband, Mark of North Reading, and Melissa Rizzo and Timothy Leonard of Lee, NH. Kathy is the cherished grandmother of Shea Farmer, Ryan Farmer and a third grandchild expected in the spring. Sister of John King, and his wife Janet, and the late Paul C. King Jr. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. In her spare time, she enjoyed making Christmas stockings, wreaths, holiday decorations, doll houses, cooking new recipes, baking, and spending summers on Lake Winnipesaukee. Kathy's greatest joy of all was spending time with her grandchildren, who were so very close to her heart, and cheering on Shea and Ryan at their sporting events. She also enjoyed special gatherings with family and friends. There were so many memories she treasured so dearly. Visiting Hours will be Sunday, November 3rd from 2:00 p.m - 5:00 p.m. at Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, November 4th, at Saint Brigid's Church, 1981 Mass Ave., Lexington at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at Interment Highland Meadow Cemetery, Belmont. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online guest book at brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019