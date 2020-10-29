1/1
KATHLEEN M. "KATE" (FERGUSON) SAMPERI
SAMPERI, Kathleen M. "Kate" (Ferguson) Age 91, formerly of Boxborough, MA, and Wantagh, NY, passed peacefully on Oct. 27, 2020 in Acton, MA. Kathleen is survived by her two children, Gary T. Samperi (Pamela Doyle) of Boxborough, MA & Kathleen M. Monaco (Joseph) of Southlake, TX, 5 beloved grandchildren and a great-granddaughter and their families, several nieces and nephews and their families. Predeceased by her husband Rosario C. Samperi, parents Patrick J. and Mary Ellen (Battle) Ferguson, sisters Margaret Timko (William) and Eileen Ferguson, a brother Patrick Ferguson (Jean), and her daughter-in-law Melinda C. Samperi. Relatives and friends are invited to visit Sun., Nov. 1st, from 4-8PM at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte. 111), ACTON. Funeral Mass Mon., Nov. 2nd, at 8AM in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 89 Arlington St., Acton. Burial will follow Mon. afternoon at 2PM in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. Those who wish may make memorial donations in memory of Kathleen to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, also online at stjude.org Due to the pandemic, please be advised that masks are mandatory at all services and that social distancing will be observed. If you plan to attend the Funeral Mass, you must register the name(s) of attendees along with a contact phone number with the Funeral Home by calling 978-263-5333, or emailing to actonfh@verizon.net Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
