SULLIVAN, Kathleen M. (McCarthy) Kathleen Marie (McCarthy) Sullivan passed away on October 31, 2020 while holding hands with Richard ("Richie"), her devoted husband of 41 years. Kathleen, daughter of Charles McCarthy and the late Marie McCarthy of Orleans, was known to many by "Kathy" or "Kiki" and to her grandchildren as "Mimi." She is survived by her husband, Richard of Truro; her daughter, Kelly Sullivan Clark, and son-in-law, Paul Clark, of Orleans; her son, Ryan Sullivan of Truro; her son, Brendan Sullivan, and daughter-in-law, Christina Sullivan, of Pembroke; and grandchildren, Chase, Collins, Lillian and Wesley. The oldest of six children, Kathy leaves behind her sisters, Karen Toomey (and Kevin) of Wellesley, Maureen Baumgartel (and Scott) of Westford, MaryEllen Rice (and Tim) of Wellfleet, and her brother, Charlie McCarthy (and Deb) of Hingham. She was predeceased by her brother, Kevin McCarthy, and is survived by her sister-in-law, Debra. "Auntie Kiki" leaves behind seventeen nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her rescue lab, Myles Standish, and countless friends. Raised in Reading, Massachusetts, Kathy graduated from Reading High School, class of 1972, where she was voted best dressed, a superlative that she lived up to for her entire life. For most of her career, she designed telecommunication systems, and anyone who knows her knows how much she enjoyed telephones. She raised her family in Melrose, Massachusetts and then in Concord, Massachusetts. In both communities, she was an active parent, running school fundraisers and volunteering in her children's classrooms. The constant in her life was the time she spent on the Outer Cape—summers as a kid in Wellfleet and summers with her husband and children (and the many friends and family that visited) in Truro. In her retirement, Kathy moved to Truro full-time, where she began working for the town in the Assessors' Office—because she never was very good at sitting still. Rich always joked that it was a small world when you have a big talker like Kathy. She made friends wherever she went and brought lightness and positivity to every situation. The wildest and most outlandish things happened to her and she loved nothing more than recounting the stories to make her friends and family laugh. She was the most courageous fighter, beating Hodgkin's lymphoma at 14, and as an adult, overcoming lung cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer and open heart, bypass surgery. Despite all of the obstacles she faced, she exuded gratitude, grace, and love for life. She loved nothing more than a family dance party at Cranberry Lane, and later, a sunset over Cape Cod Bay from her deck in North Truro. A genuine social butterfly, she loved being around family and friends. She was truly in her element with her feet in the sand chatting with friends at Cold Storage Beach and watching her grandchildren play at the water's edge. She was the ultimate caretaker and animal lover, serving as a surrogate mom for her children's friends, spoiling the family dogs, and rescuing stray animals of various species. She was small in stature but huge in heart and will be remembered by all of the people that her infectious spirit touched. If so moved, charitable donations may be made to Boston Children's Hospital or Animal Rescue League of Boston. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan St., at the corner of Rte. 14 & 58, in HANSON, on Sunday from 2-5 PM. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Funeral Mass will be private. For directions and to sign Kathleen's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com