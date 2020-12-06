SUMERA, Kathleen M Dearly loved Kathleen Marie Sumera, 82, passed away peacefully at home on November 24, 2020 surrounded by family. Kathleen is survived by her son, Victor Sumera and wife, Minda; son, Rennie Sumera and partner, Laurel Bellavance; cousin, Martha Lafrance; childhood friend, Marie Drake; grandchildren, Maximino and wife, Ruijie; Collin and partner, Toquyen; Kristiana and fiance, Carlos; Paolo; great-grandchildren, Caylee and Wyatt; and her two cherished cats, Deenie and Francie. Kathleen was born in Schenectady, NY, to Odena Martel and Robert O'Brien, on June 15,1938. Raised in Boston, Kathleen married Victoriano Sumera in 1959. Although a short marriage, Kathleen and Victoriano remained close loving friends, raising their two children together. A lifetime learner and advocate for education, Kathleen got her M. Ed. from UMass Boston and worked at MIT and the Catholic Charities Adult Education school for over 35 years. In 1977, Kathleen purchased her home in Savin Hill Dorchester, where she lived for 42 years. She loved watching sunsets from her porch and feeding the birds. In lieu of flowers, Kathleen would want donations to be made to The Animal Rescue League of Boston, an organization that was close to her heart. https://www.arlboston.org/
Visiting Hours: Her life will be celebrated privately with close friends and family.