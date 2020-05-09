|
WATTS, Kathleen M. (Woods) Of Halifax, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away May 7th. Beloved mother of Keith Watts and his wife Stacy of Marshfield and Jill Watts of Halifax. Nanny of Brady, Jameson, and Maya Watts. Lifelong partner of the late William Harvey. Sister of Mary Woods of Hyde Park, Henry Woods of Hyde Park, Susan Woods of Norton, Timothy Woods of Foxboro, and the late Robert Woods. Aunt of Eric Woods and Cameron O'Grady. A private Graveside Service will be held at Blue Hill Cemetery. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020