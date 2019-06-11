WITHYCOMBE, Kathleen M. (Lawless) Of Tewksbury, passed away at the age of 85 on Monday, June 10, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Edward J. Withycombe, Sr. for 33 years. She was born in Medford on January 26, 1934, and was the daughter of the late Martin J. and Ruth (Blaisdell) Lawless. In addition to her loving husband, Kathleen is survived by her children; Karen Gorzkowski and her husband Theodore of Elkton, MD; Scott Wick of Mesa, AZ; Wendy Mahoney Ennis of Townsend, and stepchildren Edward and Craig Withycombe of Chelmsford and Keith Withycombe of Nashua, NH. In addition, she is survived by her 8 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her brother John Lawless, Jr. and his wife Karyn of Nashua, her sister Margret of Medford along with many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Patricia O'Brien and Iris Greenleaf. She was also the mother-in-law of the late Timothy Mahoney. Visiting Hours: Visitation Thurs., 1 to 3 pm at the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Interment will be private. Complete obituary at chelmsfordfuneralhome.com



