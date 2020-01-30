|
MALOUF, Kathleen (Matthews) Of Newton, passed away on Jan. 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick G. Malouf, Jr. and the loving mother of Edward and his wife Carol of Scituate, Joseph and his wife Jessica of Newton, Frederick and his wife Theresa of Scituate, Patricia Murphy and her husband James of Needham and Michael and his wife Kristina of Fairfax, VA and dear grandmother of 10. Sister of Mary Goddard of Franklin, Ann Sullivan of Watertown and the late John Matthews. Services will be private. A donation in Kathleen's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, would be appreciated. To share a memory of Kathleen, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020