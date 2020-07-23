Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN YUROF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN MARIE (REILING) YUROF

KATHLEEN MARIE (REILING) YUROF Obituary
YUROF, Kathleen Marie (Reiling) Age 72, passed away at home with her family by her side on July 14, 2020 after losing a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer. Kathy is survived by her husband Tom, daughters Cindy Waller (Kane), Susie D'Entremont (Jay), Mandy Reisman (Matt), and her two sons, Erik Yurof (Kelli) and Joe Lowry as well as her eight adoring grandchildren, Nate, Liam, Jossie, Sammy, Sophia, Ty, Ben and Lucy. She also leaves a stepmother, Celia Reiling of Vero Beach, FL, and three devoted sisters and their families, Betsy and Bob Hodge of Halifax, MA, Mary and Steve Cancellare of Pensacola, FL and Eileen and Steve Buttrick of Weymouth, MA. Due to the risk of COVID, there will be no services at this time, but the family will host a celebration of Kathy's life at some point next year. Donations in her honor to either the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org) or the Norwell VNA Hospice, who provided superior care in her final days, would be greatly appreciated. To view an enhanced obituary, share a remembrance or condolence, please visit Kathy's tribute page at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe from July 24 to July 26, 2020
