|
|
MODESTE, Kathleen "Kathy" Age 68, a devoted and virtuous Mother and a long-time resident of Boston, Massachusetts, departed to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 16, 2019. She was born to Aubrey and Eunicia Richards in Los Bajos, Trinidad on April 3, 1951. She was definitely destined to be a child of God and at yet a tender age, she was baptized at The Reform Baptist Church of St. Peters in Trinidad, on August 4, 1951. Her parents preceded her in death. She leaves her sons, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends to celebrate her life. Visiting with her family will be held at the Brady & Fallon Funeral Home, 10 Tower St. (Opp. Forest Hills MBTA Station), JAMAICA PLAIN on Wednesday, October 23 from 1-3 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. For guestbook and condolences, visit www.bradyfallon.com Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617-524-0861
View the online memorial for Kathleen "Kathy" MODESTE
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 22, 2019