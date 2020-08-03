Boston Globe Obituaries
KATHLEEN MONICA (LYNCH) ARCARI

KATHLEEN MONICA (LYNCH) ARCARI Obituary
ARCARI, Kathleen Monica (Lynch) Age 82, of South Boston, MA, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020. Monica was born June 27, 1938, in Ardfinnan, County Tipperary, to John and Kathleen (Lynch) Prendergast. She moved to Dublin in her early 20's, where she trained at Jervis street hospital and became a registered nurse. Monica was married to Bruno Arcari. Throughout their 20-year marriage, they lived in Bray, County Wicklow, where they owned and operated a nursing home and made life-long friendships. Monica lived a full, active life surrounded by people that loved her. During the 18 years she lived in South Boston, many would see her walking her beloved Snowey or enjoying dinners out with friends and family. She enjoyed going to the gym, The Ollie and traveling back to Ireland for holidays and to see her many close friends, especially the Foxes. Monica is survived by her three children, Mario of New York, NY; Joey of Brookline, MA; and Nicola of New York, NY; 5 grandchildren, Kianna, Mario, Jr. Giovanni, Joey and Annabelle; and her cat Molly. She was preceded in death by her parents and her eldest daughter Grace, next to whom she will be buried to in Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill, County Dublin. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Wednesday, August 5th from 6-8 pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Monica may be made to the South Boston Neighborhood House, 136 H Street, South Boston, MA 02127.

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2020
