MOYLAN, Kathleen Age 96, died Sat., Sept. 15, 2019 at her residence. Kathleen was born in Jamaica Plain, MA, Feb. 15, 1923, the daughter of Thomas and Elizabeth (Kelly) Moylan. She was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy Berg, brothers, Thomas, John and Joseph Moylan. Survived by sister-in-law, Elsa Moylan and numerous nieces and nephews.
She had been employed as the Asst. Deputy Commissioner of Boston City Hospital and was extremely active in her church, Holy Name Parish in West Roxbury.
Friends may call Friday, from 5 to 8 PM, at the H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home, 177 North Main Street, ROCHESTER. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Sat. at St. Mary Church, Lowell St., Rochester. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019