Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
(603) 332-1563
For more information about
KATHLEEN MOYLAN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Lowell St.
Rochester, MA
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN MOYLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN MOYLAN


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHLEEN MOYLAN Obituary
MOYLAN, Kathleen Age 96, died Sat., Sept. 15, 2019 at her residence. Kathleen was born in Jamaica Plain, MA, Feb. 15, 1923, the daughter of Thomas and Elizabeth (Kelly) Moylan. She was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy Berg, brothers, Thomas, John and Joseph Moylan. Survived by sister-in-law, Elsa Moylan and numerous nieces and nephews.

She had been employed as the Asst. Deputy Commissioner of Boston City Hospital and was extremely active in her church, Holy Name Parish in West Roxbury.

Friends may call Friday, from 5 to 8 PM, at the H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home, 177 North Main Street, ROCHESTER. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Sat. at St. Mary Church, Lowell St., Rochester. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHLEEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home
Download Now