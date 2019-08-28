Boston Globe Obituaries
KATHLEEN (HAYES) MURPHY


1957 - 2019
KATHLEEN (HAYES) MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY, Kathleen (Hayes) Of Belmont, Aug. 25, 2019. Beloved wife of James P. Murphy. Daughter of the late Edith and Thomas Hayes. Loving mother of Jacqueline, Patrick, Thomas and Colleen Murphy of Belmont. Sister of Janet Hayes of Milton. Also survived by many cousins, friends, and in-laws. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, on Friday, Aug. 30 at 9:00 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Paul Church, 29 Mt. Auburn Street (corner of Bow and Arrow Streets), Cambridge at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Thursday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. Interment Highland Meadow Cemetery, Belmont. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Kathleen's memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute for Breast Cancer Research, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Kathleen was an amazing mother, wife and nurse. She was an avid skier and had a heart for traveling. In honor of her love for Lilly Pulitzer, we ask that everyone wear bright colors and prints. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 29, 2019
