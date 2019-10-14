|
PAOLUCCI, Kathleen (Cahill) "Kathy" Of Quincy, died unexpectedly on October 6, 2019. The beloved wife of 17 years to Robert A. Paolucci of Quincy. Daughter of the late John and Catherine (Dennin) Cahill. Cherished sister of Jacqueline Kowalski and her husband Thomas of Greendale, WI and Joan Powell and her husband Allan of Chelmsford, MA. Kathy is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and many dear friends. Kathy worked for thirty plus years for the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and retired in 2010 as Assistant Deputy Comptroller of the Currency. She enjoyed boating, traveling, participating at Zumba classes two to three times a week and joining her friends at the Chapman Reach Book Club. She loved to socialize with her many friends. The foundation of her life was her husband Bobby and her family, they were the cornerstone of all that was truly important to her. She was devoted to them all. Kathy will be sadly missed by all those who were fortunate to have known her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, October 19, from 8:30-9:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, Saturday, at 10 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kathy may be made to Hearts For Hope, a Cystic Fibrosis family support group, 18 Bragg Road, Foxborough, MA 02035, or to the John J. Cahill Memorial Scholarship, Wilton Volunteer Fire Department Fund, P.O. Box 413, Wilton, CT 06897. See Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019