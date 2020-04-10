Boston Globe Obituaries
Dolan Funeral Services
1140 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA 02124
(617) 298-8011
KATHLEEN PATRICIA MORIARTY

KATHLEEN PATRICIA MORIARTY Obituary
MORIARTY, Kathleen Patricia At 77 years, of Marshfield, MA, formerly of Milton, MA, passed on April 4, 2020. Only child of mother, the late Katherine P. (Toomey) Moriarty and father, the late Eugene J. Moriarty, former Executive Editor of The Boston Herald- Traveler. Born on August 24, 1942 at The Faulkner Hospital, Boston, MA, Kathleen moved from Brookline, MA to Milton in 1950. Alumna of St. Gregory's Elementary School in Dorchester, MA, Kathleen graduated from the Notre Dame Academy in Roxbury, MA in 1960, Emmanuel College, Class of 1965 (BS Elementary Education), followed later with classes in Special Education at Boston State College. Kathleen enjoyed a 39-year career as, initially, an elementary teacher and later as a Special Needs Evaluation Team Leader with the City of Boston Public Schools. Most aware of the present health crisis (Coronavirus), a notice will be made regarding a place, date and time for a "Celebration of Life Service" for Kathleen. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Milton Animal League-Milton Animal Shelter, 181 Governor Stoughton Lane, Milton, MA 02186. The Dolan Funeral Home of MILTON & Dorchester assisted with arrangements. Please visit www.dolanfuneral.com to share a condolence message.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
