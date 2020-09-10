KATHLEEN PURDIE

PURDIE, Kathleen Of Canton, passed away September 8th. Sister of Carol Tracy & her husband Harris of Stoughton, William J. Purdie, Jr. of Tampa, FL, and James W. Purdie and his former wife Jessie Purdie of Stoughton. She was the daughter of the late William J., Sr. "Red" and Margaret (Conley) Purdie. Also survived by one niece, five nephews and three grandnieces and nephews. Visiting hours are at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON on Sunday from 3-6 pm. Due to the Current Covid-19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton Monday morning at 10:00. Burial private. Donations may be made in her memory to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., W. Bridgewater, MA 02379. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
