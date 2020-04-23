|
|
HOLBROOK, Kathleen Rita (Thornton) Of Tewksbury, formerly of Fort Myers, FL and North Dighton, MA, died peacefully from cancer surrounded by her six children on April 22, 2020, at the age of 89, on what would have been her late husband's 93rd birthday. Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Holbrook and daughter of the late Edward F. and Catherine (Rourke) Thornton, Kathy is survived by her children Gail Rines and her husband Phil of Chelmsford, Richard Holbrook and his wife Susan of Medfield, Patricia Carafa and her husband Leonard of Millsboro, DE, Paul Holbrook and his wife Cathy of North Adams, Nancy Leonardo and her husband Raymond of Taunton, and James Holbrook of Littleton. She is also survived by 13 adoring grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and by her sister Joan Thornton McMaster and her husband Paul, as well as many nieces and nephews. Kathy was born in 1930 in Worcester, MA. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Edward Thornton. She graduated from Classical High School in Worcester in 1947 and worked for Paul Revere Insurance Company. She married her lifelong love Dick Holbrook at age 19 on Veterans Day in 1950. Their twins Gail and Rich were born in September of 1951, followed 11 months later by Patty, and when Paul was born in 1954 they had four under four years old. They moved to North Grafton in 1956 where Nancy was born in 1959, and where they lived until 1960, when they moved to Phoenix to be with Dick's folks. They moved to Southern California for a year, but got homesick for their family in New England, returning in late 1961 to Worcester, eventually settling in Saco, ME, where they lived from 1962 to 1966. Kathy worked for a bank, a restaurant, and a hospital and gave birth to her sixth child, James, in 1964. In 1966, they moved to North Dighton, MA, where they lived for the next 28 years. Kathy raised her six children to have a deep appreciation both for education and for working hard, as she exemplified by working for 17 years as a cashier at Shaws Supermarket in Taunton. She was a voracious reader, and the librarians in Taunton knew her well, as she would take out two bags of books every two weeks. They often put aside new books for her to read and critique for them. Dick and Kathy were longtime parishioners at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in North Dighton. In 1994, Dick and Kathy moved to Fort Myers, FL to enjoy retirement. They lived in Myerlee near their son Rich's in-laws, the Wilsons, with whom they became great friends. They loved the pool and the beach, and Dick enjoyed golfing until he died in 1998. Kathy stayed in Fort Myers until 2016, when she moved to Heatherwood in Tewksbury, an independent living facility, to be nearer to her family in Massachusetts. She made many friends there. Kathy loved traveling and made 2 trips to Ireland as well as 2 trips to Scotland and England. Her last trip was to Paris, France with Nancy and Jim at the age of 88. Family was at the center of her life. Holiday gatherings, weddings, and any excuse to see her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren made her most happy. She loved her iPad and Facetiming with all of her friends and family. She was a loving matriarch of a large family, a kind and wise soul who was extremely generous with her time, her love, and her wisdom to all around her. A Celebration Mass of her life will be held at later date, when the current pandemic conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Kathy's name to the organization of your choice.
View the online memorial for Kathleen Rita (Thornton) HOLBROOK
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2020