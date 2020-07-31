|
ROWE, Kathleen "Kathy" Left her loving family on July 21, 2020, after a long-fought illness. Born in Boston and raised in West Roxbury and Dorchester, she attended Girls Latin School. Kathy was passionate in her love of animals and her compassion for others. Her natural-born humor always lightened the spirits of others. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anna Rowe and Philip Rowe, and by beloved aunts and uncles. She will be greatly missed by her cousins, Eileen Joyce, Allison Joyce, Patrick Joyce, Thomas Joyce and Robert Joyce, Michael Gaughran, Maureen Gaughran, Deborah Ward, Carole Maloney, and the late Thomas Hauer, along with dear friends. A private family Service will be held. Donations may be made in Kathy's memory to Gifford Cat Shelter, 30 Undine Road, Brighton, MA 02135, 617-787-8872 or online at
