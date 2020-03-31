|
CANTY, Kathleen S. (Sheehan) Of Arlington, passed peacefully on March 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul J. Canty, Jr. Loving mother of Kathleen Canty Hern and her husband Christopher of West Roxbury, Paul Canty, III and his wife Dr. Linda of Easthampton, and the late Timothy Canty. Proud grandmother of Li Qian and Ming Pan Hern and of Theresa, Paul, Julia, and Thomas Canty. Dear sister of William Sheehan of Alfred, Maine, Francis Sheehan of Plymouth, Paul Sheehan of Falmouth, and of the late Margaret Joyce of Somerville and Mary Ahearn of Norwood. Also survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to the current precautions surrounding the Corona virus, in an effort to keep everyone safe, all Services are currently private. She will be laid to rest with her husband and her son Timothy at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Arlington, MA. Donations in Kathy's memory may be made to Partners in Health, www.pih.org or to the , www.arthritis.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 1, 2020