SHANNON, Kathleen "Kathy" (Abbott) Of Malden, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the age of 62, after a hard fought battle with leukemia. Beloved wife of Will Shannon. Devoted mother of Emily van Herp and her husband Kristofer and Caitlin Beaudet and her husband Craig. Cherished grandmother of Kiera and Riley van Herp and Blake Beaudet. Loving daughter of the late Ann (Hardy) Abbott and Robert Abbott and his wife Jean. Beloved sister of Robert Abbott and his wife Terry, Karen Brady and her husband George, Michael Abbott and Cindy Abbott and her husband Rodrigo; along with many nieces, nephews and loving extended family and friends. Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings, Visitation will be private and a Celebration of Kathy's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Kathy to the Cam Neely Foundation for Cancer Care or Caring for a Cure - Massachusetts General Hospital. For information and to leave an online condolence, www.barilefuneral.com and for further information, www.facebook.com/BarileFamileFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020