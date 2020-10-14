1/1
KATHLEEN T. (ANDERSON) COLE
COLE, Kathleen T. (Anderson) Of Brighton, passed away on October 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leo Cole. Devoted mother of Kathleen Hegarty of Florida and the late Leonard and Edward Cole. Sister of Sidney Anderson, Jr. of Florida and Dennis Anderson of Walpole and the late Bernice Fuller, Edith Clark, Robert, Walter, Kenneth Anderson. Grandmother of Robert Cole, Kathleen Sweeney, Gina Plourde and the late Melissa Cole. Great-grandmother of Stephen, Michael and Tyler Cole. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (Nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, on Saturday, October 17th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Visiting Hours on Friday, October 16th, from 4-7 in the Funeral Home. Mrs. Cole was a late member of the Railroad Association. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
