KATHLEEN T. (KEARNEY) EVANS


1928 - 2019
KATHLEEN T. (KEARNEY) EVANS Obituary
EVANS, Kathleen T. (Kearney) of Topsfield, Age 91, Sept. 16th, wife of the late William George Evans, Kathleen is survived by her children, William James "Jimmy" Evans of Lynn, Stella "Terry" Kathleen Tipton & husband Randy of Birmingham, Al, Gary Evan Evans & wife Janet of Haverhill, Glenn Theodore Evans & wife Yungmi of Savanah, GA, Douglas "Dougie" Toney Evans of Topsfield, & LeeAnne Powers & husband Whitney of Topsfield; 9 grandchildren & 10 great-grandchildren, John Richard "Ricky" Evans & his 2 children, Brynn & Madelynn of Gloucester, Courtney Paige Williams & her four children Brooke, Brenton, Brielle, & Braxton of Wagram, NC, Bethany Bonczar & her 2 children Ryan & Taylor of Groton, Lyndsey Evans & her 2 children, Henry & Molly of Georgetown, Jacqueline Evans of Somerville, Alexandra "Alex" Evans of Boston, Ashley Victoria Powers of Topsfield, Milton "Billy" William Tipton of Vestavia, AL, & Sean Patrick Tipton of Huntsville, AL. She is also survived by her close friend & sister in heart, Anne Kearney of Methuen. She was the mother of the late Richard "Ricky" Evans & sister of the late Daniel "Danny" James Kearney, William "Buddy" Thomas Kearney, Mildred Esther Riley, Mary Elizabeth Chryssicas, Josephine "Joan" Margaret Bean, James "Sonny" Kearney & Frances "Bobby" Robert Kearney. Her Funeral Mass will be held in St. Rose of Lima Church, Park St., Topsfield, Saturday, Sept. 28th at 10 A.M. Relatives & friends invited. Burial in Pine Grove Cemetery, Topsfield. Visiting Hours in the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (rte. 62), DANVERS, Friday, Sept. 27th from 4 to 7 P.M. Donations may be made in Kathleen's memory to the Kathleen Evans Scholarship in Memory of her son John "Ricky" Richard Evans, Class of 1970, c/o Masconomet Regional Scholarship Foundation, Inc., 20 Endicott Road, Boxford, MA 01921 or the Oral Cancer Foundation, 1211 E. State St., Boise, Idaho 83712. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019
