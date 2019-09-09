Boston Globe Obituaries
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
(617) 846-0909
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
KATHLEEN T. (KERR) GILL

KATHLEEN T. (KERR) GILL Obituary
GILL, Kathleen T. (Kerr) Of Winthrop, September 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard D. Gill. Devoted mother of Kristen M. Reynolds and her husband David, Jr. of Winthrop and Keri-Anne Laidlaw and her husband Barry A. of Melrose. Adored grandmother of Kathrine and David Reynolds, III of Winthrop and Madigan and Meaghan Laidlaw of Melrose. Dear sister of Robert Kerr (Phyllis) of Braintree, Marie Manning (Edward) of Braintree, Patricia King (John) of Randolph, Elaine Kerr of Westminster, Christine Rolinson (late Edward) of Melrose, Marilyn Fowler (Richard) of Braintree and Janice Boscoe (Michael) of Braintree. Sister-in-law of Rev. David H. Gill S.J. of Boston College, Peter Gill (Maureen) of Winthrop, the late Henry Gill, Jr. (Peggy) of Tampa, FL and the late Kevin Gill (late Nancy) of Lake Placid, FL. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Thursday, September 12, at 10:30AM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. John the Evangelist Church-Winthrop at 11:30AM. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will follow in Winthrop Cemetery (Belle Isle Section). Visiting Hours will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Boston College High School 150 Morrissey Blvd., Dorchester, MA 02125 or to St. John the Evangelist Church 320 Winthrop St. Winthrop, MA 02152. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
