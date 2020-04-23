|
O'TOOLE, Kathleen T. "Kay" Of Brockton, formerly of Falmouth and Naples, FL, died April 21, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Bartley and Helen T. (Lee) O'Toole. Dear and loving friend of Mary Ann Silva of East Bridgewater. Loving sister of Eileen L. Heger and her late husband David of Dorchester, and the late John J. and his wife Rita O'Toole, Mary V. and her husband Edward Glynn, George B. O'Toole, and Francis M. O'Toole. Sister-in-law of Elaine O'Toole of Brockton and Carol O'Toole Milford. Survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Kay was a retired high school teacher for 38 years, teaching in New Jersey and most recently at Bridgewater Raynham High School. She especially enjoyed golfing after retirement. Donations in Kay's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A private Committal Service and interment will be held at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2020