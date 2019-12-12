Boston Globe Obituaries
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:30 PM
KATHLEEN T. (HARDING) PARLEE

PARLEE, Kathleen T. (Harding) Of Roslindale, December 9, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Rosa Harding. Devoted wife of Douglas A. Parlee. Loving mother of Michael and Christopher and grandmother of Logan. Sister of Patrick and Joseph Harding and the late Michael Harding. Aunt of Mia, Lilly, and Madelyn. Sister-in-law of Sheri Harding. Visitation at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Saturday, December 14th from 1:30pm to 3:30pm, followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral at 3:30pm. Interment private. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 13, 2019
