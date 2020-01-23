Boston Globe Obituaries
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Little Sisters of the Poor/Jeanne Jugan Residence Chapel
186 Highland Ave.
Somerville, MA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Little Sisters of the Poor/Jeanne Jugan Residence Chapel
186 Highland Ave.
Somerville, MA
REARDON, Kathleen T. Of Somerville, formerly of Cambridge and Co. Kerry, Ireland, passed away on Jan. 22, 2020. Daughter of the late Timothy & Mary (Sughrue) Reardon. Sister of the late Patrick & James Reardon and Bridget Walsh. Funeral Mass in the Little Sisters of the Poor/Jeanne Jugan Residence Chapel, 186 Highland Ave., Somerville, on Monday at 11 A.M. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visitation in the chapel, Monday, 9:30-10:30 A.M. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watertown.

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 25, 2020
