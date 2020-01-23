|
|
REARDON, Kathleen T. Of Somerville, formerly of Cambridge and Co. Kerry, Ireland, passed away on Jan. 22, 2020. Daughter of the late Timothy & Mary (Sughrue) Reardon. Sister of the late Patrick & James Reardon and Bridget Walsh. Funeral Mass in the Little Sisters of the Poor/Jeanne Jugan Residence Chapel, 186 Highland Ave., Somerville, on Monday at 11 A.M. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visitation in the chapel, Monday, 9:30-10:30 A.M. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watertown.
View the online memorial for Kathleen T. REARDON
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 25, 2020