TRAINOR, Kathleen (Hanley) Of Salisbury, formerly of Wakefield, February 11. Beloved wife of Brian Trainor. Loving mother of Patrick M. Trainor and wife Amy of Newburyport, Sheila J. Trainor of Haverhill and Colleen E. Trainor of Boston. Daughter of Mary (Ryan) Hanley of Danvers and the late James Hanley. Sister of Janice Taketa of HI, Jimmy Hanley of Greenfield, NH, Mary Dion of Danvers and the late Rosemary Kearney. Also survived by her grandchildren Lark and Lily. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Sunday, from 1-4pm. Funeral Services will be private. For obit/directions/guestbook www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2020