George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
KATHLEEN REARDON
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
George L. Doherty Funeral Home
855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.)
Somerville, MA
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
George L. Doherty Funeral Home
855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.)
Somerville, MA
KATHLEEN V. "KAY" REARDON

KATHLEEN V. "KAY" REARDON Obituary
REARDON, Kathleen V. "Kay" (Hutchinson) - Of Somerville December 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Reardon, Sr. Loving mother of Michael P. Reardon and his wife Cindy of Wilmington, Kathleen Hackett and her husband Mark of Plymouth, and the late Robert J. "Bobby" Reardon Jr. and his surviving wife Jane of FL. Sister of Sheila Wilkinson, Maureen "Mossy" McGillicuddy, the late Helen Wilson, Frederick and Clifford Hutchinson. Dear grandmother of Shawn, Marisa, Rachel, Molly, Sam and Mark Jr. Also survived by 1 great-grandson. Visiting Hours in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Sunday 12:00 - 2:00, followed by a Funeral Home Service at 2:00. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathleen's memory to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 1-800-DIABETES.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019
