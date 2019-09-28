Home

St John the Evangelist Church
320 Winthrop St
Winthrop, MA 02152
1946 - 2019
von STARKLOFF, Kathleen Kathleen Anne von Starkloff, November 30, 1946 - September 25, 2019 Kathleen passed away after a short illness on Wednesday, Sept. 25th. Until the end she affirmed her love of life as with her loving family she listened to her favorite movie, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg. The twinkling lights that a granddaughter brought to adorn her hospital room reflected her eternal spirit. She bestowed great love on all who surrounded her. Kathleen is survived by her adoring husband, Edwin Charles Kelly; her stepdaughters, Laurie Kelly of Omaha, Doreen Kelly-Carney of Cambridge, and Erin Kelly-Makol of Newton; and her grandchildren, Tess, Hanna, Ryan, and Abby, as well as by her sister, Rebecca (Starkloff) Busselle and brother-in-law, Sam Busselle, their children and families. Friends are invited to Celebrate Kathleen's Life on Saturday, October 5th, with a Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist in Winthrop, at 9:30am, to be followed by burial in the Belle Isle Section of Winthrop Cemetery, and a nearby casual gathering to share remembrances. Donations in Kathleen's memory may be made to the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund at https://pdjf.org/donate/

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019
