WALSH, Kathleen (nee Naughton) Of Franklin and Dorchester, formerly of Spiddal, County Galway, Ireland, passed away peacefully at home, Friday, October 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Walsh of Inverin, County Galway, Ireland. Loving mother of Kathleen Anne and her husband Matthew Tremble of Franklin. Sister of Margaret "Peg" Conley and her husband Edward, and the late Mary Lydon, Judy Mulkern, Peter Naughton, Bridie Connelly, Michael Naughton, Eileen Gallagher, Nora Naughton, Martin Naughton, and Barbara Naughton. Also survived by her sisters-in-law Barbara Naughton and Mary Naughton. Like all Irish-Americans, Kathleen was proud of her heritage and kept in touch with friends and family on both sides of the water. She welcomed others to her home with fresh scones and Irish bread. The kettle ever ready, she enjoyed a good chat over a hot cup of tea. In person or from a distance, she wept with family during times of great tragedy and terrible illness. She had a knack for all handcrafts, and was an exceptional knitter, baker and cook. She loved her garden, her home, and a good laugh, but most of all she loved her family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Wednesday, Oct. 21st, at 9AM, from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 1 Church Sq., Franklin, at 10AM. Her interment will be held privately. Calling Hours are Tuesday, from 4-7PM. Kathleen was especially compassionate towards sick children. Donations in her memory may be sent to Franciscan Children's, 30 Warren Street, Brighton, MA 02135. Due to COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing are required at the funeral home and church. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Kathleen (nee Naughton) WALSH


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
