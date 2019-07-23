Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
KATHRYN ANN TIERNEY

KATHRYN ANN TIERNEY Obituary
TIERNEY, Kathryn Ann Of Arlington, July 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Steven Doona. Daughter of the late Helen (Kelley) and James J. Tierney. Sister of Carolyn Tierney of AZ and James J. Tierney of MA. Further survived by 31 loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Monday, July 29 at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford St., Arlington at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday 3 – 7 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are to be made in Kathryn's memory to the , 260 Cochituate Rd., #200, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019
